MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,721,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,347,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,077,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,006,000 after buying an additional 87,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,776,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,405,000 after acquiring an additional 23,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.70.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average of $110.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.09 and a 1 year high of $131.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

