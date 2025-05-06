MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Core Laboratories worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,678,000 after buying an additional 28,393 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 617,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 443,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 2.4 %

CLB opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $564.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $123.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

