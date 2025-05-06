MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26,139 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,712,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 77,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPF opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.98. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

