MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Amerant Bancorp worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,984,000 after acquiring an additional 87,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,597,000 after purchasing an additional 66,816 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 936,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after buying an additional 268,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,438,000 after buying an additional 88,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 479,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after buying an additional 154,466 shares during the period. 42.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $730.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is -60.00%.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.