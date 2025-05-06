MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $781,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in American Superconductor by 376.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 46,080 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $812.09 million, a P/E ratio of 294.04 and a beta of 2.81. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $38.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Featured Stories

