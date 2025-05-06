MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $465,000 Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Gladstone Commercial worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of GOOD opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $644.72 million, a PE ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 461.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

