MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enliven Therapeutics were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

ELVN stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $146,207.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,395.61. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $100,952.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 992,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,646.06. This represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,111 shares of company stock worth $1,539,266. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

