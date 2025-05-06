MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in FIGS by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in FIGS by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $727.28 million, a P/E ratio of 74.58, a PEG ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FIGS from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $4.75 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

