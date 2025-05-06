MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $498,000 Position in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spyre Therapeutics were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.78. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

