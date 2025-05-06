MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.30 and a beta of 1.62. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 3.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Michael B. Gustafson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $92,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,574 shares in the company, valued at $520,556.44. This represents a 21.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Kachig Kibarian acquired 34,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $783,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,507,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,162,153.60. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

