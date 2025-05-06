MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $519,000 Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $210.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 584.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.99. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $107.65 and a one year high of $219.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.42, for a total transaction of $297,388.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,060,758.60. The trade was a 0.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $199,069.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,148.33. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,215,853. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.