MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $525,000 Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in CAVA Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAVA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

CAVA stock opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.52 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.10. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

