MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,987 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 10,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $313,454.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,246 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,032.46. This trade represents a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 40,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,123,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,048.32. The trade was a 20.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,994 over the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $892.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.63. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. The company had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

