MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $574,000 Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $60,767,000. Baring Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $5,222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,235,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,834,000 after purchasing an additional 208,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in eXp World by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 206,677 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,703,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,389,920. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

eXp World stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 2.66.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. On average, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently -142.86%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

