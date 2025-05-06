MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.11. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $352.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,234.48. This represents a 5.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $33,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $171,526.46. The trade was a 24.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 80,808 shares of company stock worth $785,274. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

