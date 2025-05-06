MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,038 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Oceanside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BY stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.85. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $32.89.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $103.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BY. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Thomas Abraham sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $192,149.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,458.52. This represents a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

