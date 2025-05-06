MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,586 Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 845.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 90.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 46,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 538.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 727,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HG opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.44). Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $543.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.17 million. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Insurance Group

In related news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $79,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,383. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,566 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.