MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,597 Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diversified Energy were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Energy by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEC opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Diversified Energy Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

