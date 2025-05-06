MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,767 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avid Bioservices worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,598,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,034,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth $19,715,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $13,796,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1,469.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,186,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,443 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

