MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE AHH opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $697.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director A Russell Kirk acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,193.90. This trade represents a 72.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 90,954 shares of company stock worth $699,607. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

