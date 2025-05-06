MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of FTAI Infrastructure worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Castellan Group purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIP opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.36%.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

