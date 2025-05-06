MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Unitil worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Unitil by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Unitil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unitil by 798.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Unitil Stock Performance

Unitil stock opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52. The company has a market capitalization of $962.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

