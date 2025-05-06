MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Activity at Heidrick & Struggles International

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.55 per share, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,188.70. This trade represents a 3.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $808.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.