MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Insider Activity at Heidrick & Struggles International
In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.55 per share, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,188.70. This trade represents a 3.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:HSII opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $808.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Heidrick & Struggles International
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.