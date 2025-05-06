MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,206,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,066,000 after purchasing an additional 465,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,068,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,674,000 after acquiring an additional 33,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,769 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 369,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 195,541 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HFWA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $166,400.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,635.96. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $80,677.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,832.33. This trade represents a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,311 shares of company stock valued at $267,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HFWA opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.53. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $57.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

About Heritage Financial

(Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.