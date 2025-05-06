MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 321.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 48,119 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 66,886 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $697.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT ( NYSE:PLYM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PLYM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush set a $17.00 price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

