Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

MXC stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

