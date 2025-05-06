MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) versus American Express (NYSE:AXP) Head to Head Survey

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) and American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MGT Capital Investments and American Express, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 0.00 American Express 1 15 8 0 2.29

American Express has a consensus target price of $295.05, suggesting a potential upside of 6.13%. Given American Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Express is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments N/A N/A N/A American Express 15.36% 32.65% 3.56%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Express has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and American Express”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $400,000.00 0.29 -$6.13 million N/A N/A American Express $67.12 billion 2.90 $10.13 billion $14.32 19.41

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of American Express shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Express beats MGT Capital Investments on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. The company owns and manages a bitcoin mining facility in LaFayette, Georgia. It also leases space to third parties and self-mining operations; and provides hosting services for third-party owners of miners. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Georgia.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. The company’s products and services include credit card, charge card, banking, and other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. It also provides merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. In addition, the company operates lounges at airports under Centurion Lounge brand name. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, affiliate marketing, customer referral programs, third-party service providers and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

