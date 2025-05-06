Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.77.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $436.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.66 and its 200 day moving average is $411.17. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 194,619 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 559,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $209,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $4,813,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 23.0% during the first quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

