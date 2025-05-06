Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MITK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 35,301 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward H. West purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $506,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,550. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.95 million, a P/E ratio of 93.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 2.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MITK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Mitek Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Featured Stories

