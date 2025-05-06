Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

