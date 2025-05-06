Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.89.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $60.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,528.71. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,011.38. The trade was a 54.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,316 shares of company stock worth $11,484,440. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

