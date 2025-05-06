Morgan Stanley Raises Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $515.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $515.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.71.

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $494.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.64. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $504.31.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.46, for a total transaction of $3,914,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,185.12. This trade represents a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,927,975. This represents a 4.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,868 shares of company stock worth $37,549,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth $1,994,000. Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,697,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

