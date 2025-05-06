Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $175.76 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTRA. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

Institutional Trading of Natera

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $354,606.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,457,844.37. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 87,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $12,514,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,354 shares in the company, valued at $29,160,963.60. This represents a 30.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 153,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,136,941 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Natera by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $157.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Natera has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.87 and a 200-day moving average of $154.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

