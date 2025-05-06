National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:CNR Q2 Earnings

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$180.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$158.79.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$136.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$138.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$145.93. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$130.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$141.56 per share, with a total value of C$91,308.14. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

