National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:GIL Q3 Earnings

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$87.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$83.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$65.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$44.26 and a 12 month high of C$79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.78.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gildan Activewear

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.02, for a total transaction of C$335,428.68. Also, Senior Officer John Maness sold 1,661 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.77, for a total value of C$114,234.28. Insiders sold a total of 110,144 shares of company stock worth $8,568,586 in the last 90 days. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.