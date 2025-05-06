National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:AP FY2025 Earnings

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.09.
