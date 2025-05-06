National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of National Vision worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $18.68.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

