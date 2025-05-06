Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $6.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 1.19% of Natuzzi worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

