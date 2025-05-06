NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

NEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NEO opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.41.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

