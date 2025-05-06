NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.45 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:NMTC opened at $0.64 on Monday. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.65.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 82.17% and a negative return on equity of 270.70%.

In other news, CEO David A. Rosa acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,289 shares in the company, valued at $580,644.50. The trade was a 9.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ronald W. Mcclurg acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 444,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,058.50. The trade was a 81.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.

