New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Receives $3.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

NGD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.60 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on New Gold from $3.60 to $3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

NYSE:NGD opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. New Gold has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $3.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the first quarter worth about $3,960,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 758.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 113,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

