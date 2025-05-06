nLIGHT (LASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter. nLIGHT has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. On average, analysts expect nLIGHT to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

nLIGHT Stock Down 1.4 %

nLIGHT stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LASR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on nLIGHT

Insider Buying and Selling at nLIGHT

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 53,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $437,184.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,963.59. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nLIGHT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.