Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,767,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.45% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $32,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 75,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 221.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 192,963 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 129,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,611.94. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $130,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at $570,779.45. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $487.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.75. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

