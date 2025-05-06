Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

