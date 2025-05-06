NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE NBY opened at $0.58 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

In other NovaBay Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 49,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $30,134.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,500. This trade represents a 5.49 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 196,092 shares of company stock valued at $119,495 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

