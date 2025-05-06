Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Holdings Reduced by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 909,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,645,000 after acquiring an additional 42,714 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,159,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 45,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 22,510 shares during the period.

BATS:NUMV opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $356.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.02.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

