OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFSFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

OFS Capital Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OFS Capital stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $113.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.21 and a beta of 1.29.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 130,533.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in OFS Capital by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

