Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 973.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $638.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Insider Transactions at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In related news, Director Ellen-Blair Chube sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $148,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,468.20. The trade was a 22.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

Featured Stories

