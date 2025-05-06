On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $58.77 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.77.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ON from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ON from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ON from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of ONON opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30. ON has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of ON during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in ON during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

