OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post earnings of ($0.38) per share and revenue of $51.68 million for the quarter. OrthoPediatrics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Down 1.5 %

KIDS stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $511.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.09. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on OrthoPediatrics in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CFO Fred Hite sold 6,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $160,172.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,606.54. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Bailey sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $164,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,934,193.30. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,732 shares of company stock valued at $589,978 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

